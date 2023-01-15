Oppenheimer Trims Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price to $225.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Veeva Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.30.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $164.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.89. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $239.67.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,110 shares of company stock worth $52,671,519. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

