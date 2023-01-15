Oppenheimer Weighs in on American Express’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Express in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the payment services company will earn $9.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.69. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $9.96 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AXP. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.74.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $155.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 5,063.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Express by 79.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,912 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in American Express by 16.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after acquiring an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in American Express by 42.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after acquiring an additional 629,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

