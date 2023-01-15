Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.72

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.72 and traded as high as $4.11. Optical Cable shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 3,146 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Optical Cable from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72.

Optical Cable ( NASDAQ:OCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.06 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.39% of Optical Cable worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

