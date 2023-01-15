Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

ORMP has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.4 %

Shares of ORMP opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Transactions at Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 550.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Rabinowitz sold 13,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $167,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,094.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals



Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

