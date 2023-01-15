OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Institutional Trading of OrthoPediatrics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 118.79 and a beta of 0.80. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $60.75.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.44 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

