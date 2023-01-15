Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,301,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,837 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.31% of Otis Worldwide worth $83,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.99.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

