Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,524 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after buying an additional 625,326 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,935.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $73,192,000 after buying an additional 435,091 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 584,883 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $95,804,000 after buying an additional 395,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 368.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 483,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $79,209,000 after buying an additional 380,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $138.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.86. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.47, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,930 shares of company stock valued at $48,677,038. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.31.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

