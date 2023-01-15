Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,589 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,019 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $44,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 249 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 210.4% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $138.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.47, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,930 shares of company stock valued at $48,677,038 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

