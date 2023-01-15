Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.74 on January 25th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.7446 per share on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 38.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

Paramount Resources stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.86.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $465.65 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Paramount Resources

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.