Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 21,973 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,973 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 171.0% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 280,434 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,007,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 52,267 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 247,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $34.57 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

