Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE BLK opened at $753.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $718.99 and its 200 day moving average is $666.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $858.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 57.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.43.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.