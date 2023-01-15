Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,275 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $333.18 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $339.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.88.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

