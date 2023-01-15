Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 3,587 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Guggenheim raised their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $107.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $107.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.