Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $214.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.76 and its 200 day moving average is $206.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $244.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

