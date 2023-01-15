Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.