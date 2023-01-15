Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $248.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $249.77.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,166 shares of company stock worth $11,337,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

