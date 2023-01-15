Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Prologis by 8.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 334,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,937,000 after acquiring an additional 26,155 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 21.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Prologis by 190.6% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 48,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Prologis by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Prologis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 12,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $121.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

