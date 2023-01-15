Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.9 %

Medtronic stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day moving average is $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

