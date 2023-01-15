Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

NVO stock opened at $136.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $308.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $139.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

