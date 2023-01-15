Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $35.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

