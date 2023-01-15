Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IJH stock opened at $257.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.89.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.