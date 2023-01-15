Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,028 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 695,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,455,000 after acquiring an additional 341,384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VLUE stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.28. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

