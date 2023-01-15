Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,748 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 124,768 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 732.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.60. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $106.78.

