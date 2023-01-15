Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,753,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,646 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after purchasing an additional 758,883 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 127.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 645,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 67.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 996,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,529,000 after purchasing an additional 401,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $104.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

