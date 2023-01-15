Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $6.06 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 18.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.31 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.12 and a 200-day moving average of $120.17.

Insider Activity at Paychex

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

