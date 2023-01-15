Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $111.44 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.51.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.