Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $196.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $147.32 and a 52 week high of $201.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

