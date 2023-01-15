Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,153 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $150.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

