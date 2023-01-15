Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 125,490 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,490 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.01. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $61.59.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

