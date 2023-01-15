Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($698.92) to €700.00 ($752.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

ASML stock opened at $659.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $265.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.44. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $746.60.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

