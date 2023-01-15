Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stake Trimmed by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.45.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $317.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.78. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.