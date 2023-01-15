Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 414 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Rollins were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

Rollins Stock Performance

In other news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,808.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,871 shares of company stock worth $1,751,089. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ROL opened at $37.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $729.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.55 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.