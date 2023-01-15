Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 88 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $142.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.29 and its 200-day moving average is $135.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

