Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 196 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $103.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.92. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,903 shares of company stock worth $1,130,869 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. Truist Financial upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Recommended Stories

