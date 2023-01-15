Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 299 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.74. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $80.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

