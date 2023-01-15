Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,092,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 79.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,926,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,869,000 after purchasing an additional 213,075 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 12.1% during the third quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.71. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DVN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

