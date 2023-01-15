Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 995 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 12.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $194.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 121.27 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.94. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $253.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

