Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $132,000 Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

