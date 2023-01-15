Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $137,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,397,000 after acquiring an additional 429,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after acquiring an additional 726,381 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after acquiring an additional 994,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after acquiring an additional 426,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $168.98 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 57.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

