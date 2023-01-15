Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $188,000 Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock opened at $105.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.76.

