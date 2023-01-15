Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $254.10 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANSS. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

