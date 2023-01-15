Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $206,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $345,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $44.22 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.61). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

