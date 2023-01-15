Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $212,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.46.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $315.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.74 and its 200-day moving average is $318.45.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

