Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $216,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

