Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $226,000 Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $316.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 0.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $492.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $473.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.54 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Articles

