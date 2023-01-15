Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $815,769,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,575,000 after buying an additional 180,835 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after purchasing an additional 391,713 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 381,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 216,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,951,000 after purchasing an additional 51,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.96.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,524.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,475.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,510.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

