Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average is $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

