Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Netflix from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.43.

Netflix Trading Up 0.8 %

NFLX opened at $332.82 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $538.37. The company has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.48.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

