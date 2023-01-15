Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust boosted its position in PepsiCo by 14.9% in the third quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

