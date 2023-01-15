Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 239 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,010,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,640,000 after buying an additional 504,073 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,289,000 after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,992,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,213,000 after purchasing an additional 40,523 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after purchasing an additional 527,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $160.92 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $207.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.40. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

